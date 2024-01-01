On New Year’s Day, Kunchacko Boban unveiled a new poster from the upcoming Malayalam film Grrr.., in which he stars alongside Suraj Venjaramoodu. The striking poster captures the actors attempting to hide from the King of the Jungle, evoking a sense of fear. Scheduled for release in February, the film promises to be a wild and entertaining cinematic experience. Bramayugam: Mammootty Unveils Intriguing New Poster From Rahul Sadasivan’s Horror Thriller on New Year’s Day (View Pic).

Grrr Movie Poster

