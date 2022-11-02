Hansika Motwani has announced about her engagement to Sohael Khaturiya. The couple got engaged in Paris where the latter proposed his ladylove by the Eiffel Tower with ‘Marry Me’ signage in the backdrop. As soon as Hansika shared this good news on social media, there were many celebs who congratulated her including Karan Tacker, Sriya Reddy, PV Sindhu, Shivaleeka Oberoi and more. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya to Tie the Knot on December 4 – Reports.

Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya

Celebs’ Message For The Newly Engaged Couple

Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

