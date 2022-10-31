Actress Hansika Motwani is reportedly set to tie the knot in December. As per reports, she would be getting married to Mumbai-based businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Maha: Hansika Motwani Thanks Fans For The Unconditional Love And Support As Her 50th Film Hits The Big Screens.

Hansika Motwani Marriage

