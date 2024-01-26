Teja Sajja's superhero movie, HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, continues to perform well. The film's success is credited to Prasanth Varma's direction and Teja Sajja's outstanding performances. On its 14th day, the Hindi version of HanuMan garnered Rs 39.59 crore, and the Telugu version in North India collected Rs 2.35 crore. With the release of eagerly awaited films like Fighter, HanuMan's box office collections are expected to decrease in the upcoming days. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 13: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja-Prasanth Varma’s Superhero Film Accumulates Rs 38.84 Crore; Telugu Version Garners Rs 2.33 Crore in North India.

HanuMan Box Office Update

