Teja Sajja's superhero flick HanuMan, directed by Prasanth Varma, has now entered its third week, and the pace of earnings has started slowing down. The direction and Teja Sajja's stellar performances contributed well to the film's success, but as the film approaches its third week, collections gradually seem to slow down. On its 13th day, the Hindi version of HanuMan collected Rs 38.84 crore, while the collections of the Telugu version in North India are Rs 2.33 crore. With the arrival of highly anticipated films like Fighter in the market, the box office collections of HanuMan will slow down further in the coming days. HanuMan Box Office Collection Day 12: Hindi Version of Teja Sajja’s Mythological Film Earns Rs 37.79 Crore; Telugu Version Makes Rs 2.30 Crore in North India.

HanuMan Box Office Collection:

