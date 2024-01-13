Prasanth Varma's HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Amritha Aiyer, hit theaters on January 12. While the film performed well at the box office on its opening day, a shadow was cast by allegations of unfair practices. Well, as the film's distributor and producer filed a complaint with the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) alleging unfair theatre allocation and screening practices in the Nizam region. Reportedly responding swiftly, the TFPC issued a statement acknowledging the complaint and directing the concerned theaters to immediately begin screening HanuMan. HanuMan Trailer: Teja Sajja Becomes Mythical Superhero and Battles Darkness Alongside Dharma in Prasanth Varma's Pan-India Film! (Watch Video).

HanuMan Makers File Complaint:

Mythri Movies Distributors LLP and #Hanuman producer, #NiranjanReddy, filed complaints with the Telugu Film Producer Council regarding the unethical practices of a few theaters in Nizam breaching the agreement for Hanuman screenings. pic.twitter.com/OqwxnFD4Ds — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) January 13, 2024

