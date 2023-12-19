The highly anticipated HanuMan has finally released, ignitin
HanuMan Trailer: Teja Sajja Becomes Mythical Superhero and Battles Darkness Alongside Dharma in Prasanth Varma's Pan-India Film! (Watch Video)
Prasanth Varma's superhero film, Hanuman, starring Teja Sajja, is set to release on January 12, 2024 offering a sneak peek into the fantasy world of Anjanadri. Read to know more!
The highly anticipated HanuMan has finally released, igniting excitement among fans. Teja Sajja takes on the role of Hanumanthu, a superhero dedicated to vanquishing evil and safeguarding the realm of good. Brace yourself for an electrifying three-minute and thirty-one-second experience as director Prasanth Varma take us into this gripping journey. With Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, supported by Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Anjamma, Vinay Rai as Michael, and an ensemble of talented actors, this movie promises an enthralling adventure focusing on the hero's quest to triumph over evil. Hanuman: Trailer of Prasanth Varma’s Superhero Film Featuring Teja Sajja To Release on December 19; Theatrical Release in Jan 2024!.
HanuMan Telugu Trailer:
HanuMan Hindi Trailer:
-
