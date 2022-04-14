Puthandu is the first day of year on the Tamil calendar. On this auspicious occasion, Tamil people greet each other by saying “Puthaaṇdu Vaazhthugal”, which means happy new year. This festival is known by other names too such as Vishu in Kerala and Baisakhi in central and northern India. There are several celebs who have extended heartfelt greetings to their fans on social media. Suriya Sivakumar, Nivin Pauly, Boney Kapoor and many others wished fans Happy Tamil New Year on social media.

Suriya Sivakumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

Nivin Pauly

Karthi Sivakumar

Sai Dharam Tej

A New Year is a bundle of New Hopes. Wishing this new year bless your homes with Happiness, blessings, peace and prosperity.#HappyTamilPuthandu #VarushaPirappu #PuthanduVazthukal pic.twitter.com/HjaHyXGRWL — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 14, 2022

Boney Kapoor

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Puthandu. Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous New Year. May this day and year bring prosperity, peace and happiness to all. #TamilNewYear #Puthandu — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 14, 2022

