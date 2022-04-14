Puthandu is the first day of year on the Tamil calendar. On this auspicious occasion, Tamil people greet each other by saying “Puthaaṇdu Vaazhthugal”, which means happy new year. This festival is known by other names too such as Vishu in Kerala and Baisakhi in central and northern India. There are several celebs who have extended heartfelt greetings to their fans on social media. Suriya Sivakumar, Nivin Pauly, Boney Kapoor and many others wished fans Happy Tamil New Year on social media.

Suriya Sivakumar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suriya Sivakumar (@actorsuriya)

Nivin Pauly

Karthi Sivakumar

Sai Dharam Tej

Boney Kapoor

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)