Actress Mamitha Baiju, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, has levelled serious allegations against director Bala, with whom she worked in Vanangaan. The actress has said that she endured mental harassment and physical assault from the director while working on the film. The film also featured Tamil superstar Suriya. The actress narrated an incident from the film set. She said she wasn't given adequate time to prepare for a scene and struggled through the shoot. Vanangaan Teaser: Arun Vijay’s Silent Yet Intense Avatar Takes On Adversaries in Director Bala’s Action-Packed Thriller (Watch Video).

The actress told a YouTube channel, "There's something called Villadichampaatu in it (Vanangaan). Seeing it, I asked if I (the character) had been practising it for a long time (and was experienced) or if it is depicted as she is attempting it for the first time. I was told that my character is portrayed as having extensive experience. I should be adept in the movements in such a scenario. Because when performing, you have to sing while playing a drum, and it's done in a particular style, too. He (Bala) then pointed me to a woman (a Villadichampaatu artiste) and told me to look at her doing it."

She continued, "When I looked, he said okay and announced we were going for a take. I was shocked and not ready for it. I hadn't even understood what they were singing. It took me three tries to learn it. In between, he scolded me quite a few times." "He had told me beforehand that he would be like that and say stuff (scold) and advised me not to take it seriously even though it might be hurtful then. So, I had mentally prepared for this while on set. He used to beat me, too. Suriya sir already knew about it (Bala's ways) because they had worked together before. So, their rapport was good, and I was the new one in this dynamic," she added.

Suriya later walked out of the film just like her. However, she didn't outrightly say that she left the film because of such behaviour of the director. Bala is known for his unprofessional behaviour on set. After Suriya left the film, actor Arun Vijay took the lead role. Bala's film, directed and written, is slated to release in March.

