New song from Telugu film Hi Nanna titled "Ammaadi" is out and it screams love! The track features Nani and Mrunal Thakur and is sung by Kaala Bhairava and Shakthisree Gopalan. Right from the starting scene where Mrunal plays guitar and sings for Nani to the glimpses of their romantic moments together, the melody is catchy and soothing. FYI, Hi Nanna releases in theatres on December 7. Hi Nanna Song ‘Samayama’: Anurag Kulkarni and Sithara Krishnakumar's Romantic Track Shows Nani- Mrunal Thakur’s Beautiful Chemistry in the Upcoming Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch "Ammaadi" Song:

