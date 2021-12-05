Parvati Nair, model and actress, has turned a year older on December 5. Before getting into films, she was trained as a software professional and had intended to work as a software engineer. However, destiny had something else in store for her. She got into modelling full-time after she participated in Miss Karnataka. During her modelling days, she even featured in short films, music videos and also documentaries. 7 Times Pon Manickavel Actress Nivetha Pethuraj Looked Ravishing In Indian Wear!

Parvati Nair has shared screen space with some of the popular actors of South Cinema. The 29-year-old had made her debut with VK Prakash’s anthology film Poppins. Apart from Malayalam, she has also worked in Tamil and Kannada films. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at her five best films and they are a must watch.

Yakshi – Faithfully Yours – The movie helmed by debutant Abhiram Suresh Unnithan, son of filmmaker Suresh Unnithan, is a horror film. Parvati essayed the role of a traditional bride. The characters in the film are inspired from the mythology work Aithihyamala, collection of century-old stories from Kerala.

D Company – The actress was seen as Jayasurya’s wife in the anthology D Company in the segment Gangs of Vadakkumnatha and her performance in the gangster drama was lauded by critics. The segment revolved around black money and gang wars in the town of Thrissur.

Story Kathe – Parvati made her debut in the Kannada film industry with this psychological thriller that was a box office hit. She plays the role of a reporter who attempts to win patent rights for a medical student, the role played by Thilak Shekar.

Yennai Arindhaal – The beauty was cast opposite Arun Vijay in the film that starred Ajith Kumar, Trisha, Anushka Shetty in the lead. She was seen as a vengeful wife in this flick and her role was hailed by critics.

Uttama Villain – Parvati played the role of Kamal Haasan’s son’s ladylove. The film helmed by Ramesh Aravind was labelled as actress’ most prominent project at that time.

These are some of the popular films in which the beauty starred in. We look forward to see the birthday girl in many more brilliant projects. Here’s wishing Parvati Nair the best birthday and a fabulous year ahead.

