Team Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam has won Rajata Chakoram award at IFFK 2022. Starring Mammootty and helmed by Lijo Jose Pelissery, the Malayalam revolves around a man who's past comes back to confront him while he was leading a dual life. the flick also stars Ramya Pandian and Ashokan in key roles. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Review: Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film Gets Positive First Reviews From Its Premiere at IFFK 2022!

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Wins at IFFK 2022:

