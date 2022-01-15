Indian Army Day 2022 is celebrated on January 15 every year. Now, today on the special occasion for the soldiers, Mohanlal wished them with a special post. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Saluting the patriotism and valour of the ladies and gentlemen working in our country's first line of defense. Indian Army day wishes ! Jai Hind!"

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Saluting the patriotism and valour of the ladies and gentlemen working in our country's first line of defense. Indian Army day wishes ! Jai Hind!#IndianArmy #ArmyDay #Armyday2022 pic.twitter.com/TPMaCI8vbe — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 15, 2022

