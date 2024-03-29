The makers of Unni Mukundan starrer Jai Ganesh dropped the trailer for the film on March 29. The trailer offers a glimpse at Unni Mukundan's character, a "graphic designer by day and part-time detective by night". The 2-minute trailer doesn't reveal much but hints at a superhero element while concluding. Jai Ganesh, directed by Ranjith Sankar, also features Mahima Nambiar, Jomol, Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay, Hareesh Perady and Nandu in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Dreams n Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films. Jai Ganesh is set to release on the big screens on April 11. Get–Set, Baby: Unni Mukundan Wraps Up Shooting of His 40th Film Co-Starring Nikhila Vimal.

Watch Jai Ganesh Trailer Here:

