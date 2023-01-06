Jailer is the upcoming Tamil film starring Rajinikanth in the lead. Reports are rife Mohanlal would be playing a cameo in the movie helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is also stated that the Mollywood superstar would shoot for his portions for two to three days. An official announcement on Mohanlal’s cameo in Jailer is awaited. Jailer: Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s Look Revealed as He Begins Shooting of His 169th Film (View Pic).

Mohanlal In Jailer

#Mohanlal doing a small Cameo in #Jailer 🔥🔥 His portions will be shoot for 2-3 days 🎬 Mohanlal from Mollywood, Shivraj Kumar from Sandalwood....A perfect pan Indian film🥵#Rajinikanth - #NelsonDilipkumar — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) January 5, 2023

