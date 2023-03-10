Rajinikanth will be next seen in the thriller drama Jailer, which is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Recently, a behind the scene (BTS) video that has gone viral on social media and no doubt the scenes are interesting. Well, Rajinikanth will be seen as a Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the thriller drama, the film also has Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, and Redin Kingsley among others in important roles. Jailer: Jackie Shroff Officially Joins Rajinikanth-Nelson Dilipkumar's Upcoming Film (View First Look Pic).

Check The Video Here:

Check Out Another Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)