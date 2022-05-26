Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s film Jana Gana Mana had released in theatres on April 28 and it is now all set to be premiered on the streaming giant. Dijo Jose Antony’s film Jana Gana Mana would premiere on Netflix on June 2 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages. Jana Gana Mana Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran And Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Malayalam Film Is An Engaging Political Thriller, Say Critics.

Jana Gana Mana On Netflix

Justice and law are two sides of the same coin - until they are not.#JanaGanaMana is coming to Netflix on June 2 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. pic.twitter.com/1w0fZESKpi — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) May 26, 2022

