Jaffer Sadiq, who is a dancer, choreographer and actor has shared a special for Shah Rukh Khan and Attlee in celebration of their film Jawan releasing soon. In the video Jaffer along with a team of dancers groove to the Tamil version of the song "Zinda Banda". The slick and energetic moves that Jaffer displayed along with the rest of team has made the video go viral! Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Shares New Poster One Month Ahead of Film Release.

Watch Jaffer Sadiq's Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)