Jr NTR attended the pre-release event of brother Kalyanram Nandamuri’s film Amigos. During the event, the actor, who will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s directorial NTR30, addressed about the demands made by fans over the film. Fans have been constantly demanding via social media platforms over regular updates on NTR30. Jr NTR urged his fans to not keep asking such regular updates as it adds on immense pressure on filmmakers, producers and others involved in the project. He said, “We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis.” He even stated, “Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more.” NTR30 Release Date: Jr NTR’s Film with Koratala Siva to Arrive in Theatres on April 5, 2024; Check Out the New Poster.

Jr NTR At Amigos Pre-Release Event

#NTRJr comes down heavily on the “Update Please” Demands Of All Fandoms in General! A Major headache to Big Star Movies these days in Telugu/Tamil! pic.twitter.com/jx6ODzbDx6 — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)