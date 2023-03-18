RRR star Jr NTR was grabbed by a crazy fan at a recent event. Well, it so happened that when the superstar was exiting the stage of the event, a male admirer grabbed his waist from behind. However, Jr NTR did not lose his calm, but was seen obliging the fan with a selfie. Aww! Have a look. NTR 30: Muhurtam of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Next Helmed by Koratala Siva to Take Place on March 23!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)