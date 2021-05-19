Jr NTR had recently tested COVID-19 positive and assured everyone that he is doing fine. Today he released a statement to all his fans asking them to refrain from celebrating his birthday tomorrow. His fans believe in making a great show of their love for him on this day which humbles the star. But in the wake of a global pandemic, he has requested everyone to stay safe and not burden the medical community. He also hopes that soon he will test negative for COVID-19.

Check out JR NTR's post here...

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

