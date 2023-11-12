It is not always that fans would get to see the Tollywood superstars sharing the same frame. A viral pic featuring Jr NTR, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu together is from Diwali 2023 celebration. The Tollywood superstars are seen all smiles as they pose together for the camera. As per reports, they all came together for the party hosted by the Game Changer actor at Chiranjeevi’s residence. The Diwali celebration was hosted for family members and close friends. Game Changer: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani’s First Single ‘Jaragandi’ Release Date Postponed Due to This Reason, Read Official Statement.

The Tollywood Superstars Posing Together

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)