Kaathal – The Core released in theatres on November 23. The film starring Mammootty and Jyotika in the leading roles garnered positive response from the audience. The Malayalam drama, helmed by Jeo Baby, gained acclaim for its unconventional theme, gripping narrative and compelling performances. Now available on Prime Video, netizens are thoroughly impressed with Mammukka’s performance. They have shared their reviews on the film by posting some of their favourite scenes featuring the megastar of Mollywood. Take a look at what netizens have to say about Kaathal – The Core following its OTT release. Kaathal The Core Ending Explained: Decoding the Poignant Climax of Mammootty-Jyotika's Queer Drama and What It Means for LGBTQIA+ Movement (SPOILER ALERT).

One Of The Faves

Emotional

'The Final Shot'

Praise-Worthy Role By Mammukka

Heartwrenching

One Of The 'Finest' Films Of 2023

'Hard-Hitting Movie'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)