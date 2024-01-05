Kaathal – The Core released in theatres on November 23. The film starring Mammootty and Jyotika in the leading roles garnered positive response from the audience. The Malayalam drama, helmed by Jeo Baby, gained acclaim for its unconventional theme, gripping narrative and compelling performances. Now available on Prime Video, netizens are thoroughly impressed with Mammukka’s performance. They have shared their reviews on the film by posting some of their favourite scenes featuring the megastar of Mollywood. Take a look at what netizens have to say about Kaathal – The Core following its OTT release. Kaathal The Core Ending Explained: Decoding the Poignant Climax of Mammootty-Jyotika's Queer Drama and What It Means for LGBTQIA+ Movement (SPOILER ALERT).

One Of The Faves

This scene🥺🥺@mammukka 🙇🙇 Being a big star and doing this type of films is really Great🫡🙌#KaathalTheCore pic.twitter.com/Xj2erRZsni — Hi ROSIE✨ (@nameischidam) January 4, 2024

Emotional

'The Final Shot'

The final shot of the film is truly out of the park for me. The Love and political life of Mathew❤#KaathalTheCore pic.twitter.com/KmAYjKD9Ru — Abishek (@abishek861) January 5, 2024

Praise-Worthy Role By Mammukka

Being a fan since childhood, it's truly delightful to see the actor I love getting recognized for his acting, especially at an age when many others tend to forget about it.#KaathalTheCore 🍂 pic.twitter.com/P6Vyhbe8DN — Sheldon George (@sheldon72george) January 5, 2024

Heartwrenching

Overwhelmed to see my man ikka doing this role after a strong performance in peranbu, After the great Indian kitchen Joe baby cooked this better. Jo is back. Appreciate this context-core.#KaathalTheCore #Mammootty pic.twitter.com/8l0zVyjfiL — Shyxm (@ShyXmtweets) January 4, 2024

One Of The 'Finest' Films Of 2023

One of 2023's bravest and finest.. Malayalam film #KaathalTheCore is now available on Amazon Prime on rent for overseas audiences. Also available in Tel, Tam, Kan, Hin.#Kaathal #Mammootty #MammoottyKampany#PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/fydXXSGPgL — The Last man🇮🇳 𝕩 (@the_last_man00) January 4, 2024

'Hard-Hitting Movie'

Watched #KaathalTheCore yday. What a hard hitting movie! Loved the way they've portrayed gay-straight relationships in a sensitive & mature way, w/o any homophobic references even if it's just for the story. And this scene broke me. Mammootty is unparalleled. 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/JJY9QSIsI4 — P®|¥∆⁷ (@priyav012) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)