It is now a known news that Mammootty has defied expectations and broken conventions by playing a closeted gay man in his new release, Kaathal - The Core. Directed by Jeo Baby, Kaathal - The Core is a marital drama that involves queer identity struggles, courtroom drama and political powerplay. Jyotika makes a return to Malayalam cinema with a strong role. Kaathal - The Core has been getting good reviews for the performances of the lead cast, especially for Mammootty who is getting unanimous praise for taking on such a risque role (for someone of his generation) and creating something wonderful out of it. Kaathal The Core Movie Review: Mammootty's Subtly Superlative Performance in Jeo Baby's Deeply Moving Drama Deserves Highest Acclaim.

Kaathal - The Core revolves around a couple, Matthew and Omana, who has been married for 20 years and has a college-going daughter Femi. They also live with Matthew's old father, though Matthew and his father hardly speak to each other. Matthew is highly respected in the town, and he is appointed as the candidate for the Left party in the upcoming by-elections. It is then that people learn a shocking news about Matthew. Even though she is staying with him at his home, Omana has initiated divorce proceedings against Matthew. The reason is even more shocking for them - her petition claims that he is gay and has been in love with a local driving instructor, Thankan, for many years.

While the news become gossip fodder for the town and Matthew's party decides to use it to get a progressive label, Matthew himself keeps denying Omana's claims. However, when the divorce proceedings reach the court, it becomes clearer that Matthew is not only lying to everyone, but is also a victim of self-denial and suppressed sexuality.

Watch the Trailer of Kaathal - The Core:

Before we discuss what happens in the climax and whether Matthew and Omana could work out their happy endings, let's warn you that the below article has MAJOR SPOILERS about Kaathal The Core.

The Coming Out

During the last shown day of courtroom proceedings, Matthew's father reveals that he knew his son was gay since he was a teen. He confesses that he forced his son into a heterosexual marriage hoping that it would change his sexual preference. Which is also the reason why Matthew isn't on speaking terms with his father for years, and the old man has been living with the guilt all this time.

A Still From Kaathal The Core

While the father's decision to be a witness for Omana came as a blow for Matthew, it also took a major load off him. The patriarch's decision to suppress his son's gender-identity is a big reason why Matthew has been in self-denial about himself all these years, while leading a parallel secret love life with Thankan. Since it is his father himself who finally confirms to the world that his son is gay, Matthew realises that now is the time for him come out of his internal struggle and to be true to what he is. The father and son finally break their years of non-communication and embrace each other in an emotional moment.

A Still From Kaathal The Core

Matthew also apologises to the biggest victim of his self-denial, Omana. Realising they won't be living together anymore, Omana asks Matthew to spend one last night in bed with her as a loving tribute to 20 years of their togetherness. While Matthew hasn't done her good by remaining married to her and not being a husband to her, this moment symbolises the love and respect they still have for each other where both realise each is a victim of their family's, and society's, lack of progressive approach to their plight. Freedom Fight Movie Review: Jeo Baby’s Anthology Film Is a Mix of Eye-Opening Chronicles, Heartbreaking Drama and Shock Value.

Separate Ways But...

Omana leaves for her home the next day, though she parts on sweet emotional terms with her former husband and father-in-law. She is welcomed at her home by her old mother, while her brother has already disclosed to Matthew that he will be supportive of her decision of separation, to compensate for not standing with her when she needed him in the past. As a sign that she bears no goodwill towards Matthew, Omana also aggressively helps in campaigning for him showing their town they are still on good terms.

A Still From Kaathal The Core

Femi, their daughter, oscillates between her father's and her mother's houses. Matthew misses Omana, though I am a little disappointed that it is shown by seeing him look wistfully at the vacant presence in the kitchen, as if Omana's presence has always been tethered there. Or is this Jeo Baby's subtle nod to how he tackled patriarchy in The Great Indian Kitchen? We also see a scene where Femi is shooting Matthew's video-message. While we don't really hear what he wants to say there, I assume he is finally coming out of the closet to his voters on his own. The Great Indian Kitchen Movie Review: Nimisha Sajayan, Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Social Drama, Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Is Brilliant!

A Still From Kaathal The Core

We witness the polling day scene, where Matthew and his party members are stationed outside the polling booth. Meanwhile, Omana patiently stands in line to cast her vote. Thankan exits the booth after voting, and he and Omana share formal yet gracious smiles. As Thankan moves away, he spots Matthew standing near the gate with his comrades, and they exchange long glances. An overhead shot captures Thankan walking towards Matthew, but cuts to black before he nears Matthew, leaving us in suspense about whether he's headed to join Matthew or to exit through the gate.

Historic Win

The epilogue unfolds with Omana and Matthew seated at a restaurant, sharing the same table. Omana nervously awaits a potential suitor, while Matthew, playing the role of a good friend, is there to offer moral support. As the suitor arrives, Matthew gracefully steps away, giving them the space to converse. However, the palpable connection between Omana and Matthew persists - not as lovers, but as former companions. There's a sad but clear acknowledgment that their previous dynamic cannot be reclaimed. Matthew exits the restaurant, standing outside with a sense of gloom. Nearby, Thankan is seen in a car, observing Matthew through the side mirror with a contented smile.

A Still From Kaathal The Core

Nevertheless, Jeo Baby once again refrains from providing a conclusive view on whether Matthew and Thankan have reunited. Perhaps there's still a hesitation to challenge the conventional image of his star actor, even in a role that defies norms. Nonetheless, the final scene strongly suggests their togetherness. Thankan waiting outside the specific restaurant makes us wonder if he was the one who drove Omana and Matthew there. With Omana possibly finding her future partner inside, Thankan recognises that it's just him and Matthew now, explaining the smile on his face.

The concluding scene features Thankan's car driving towards the horizon beneath a sky adorned with a rainbow. Accompanied by a banner celebrating Matthew's election victory with the slogan 'Historic Win,' this scene holds multiple layers. Firstly, it implies that Matthew has gained acceptance in his society for who he truly is (which, to be honest, felt a bit too idealistic), driving into the sunset with the man he loves (even if he isn't explicitly seen in the car). This is undoubtedly a significant victory for the character who has been hiding his real self for so many years.

A Still From Kaathal The Core

Secondly, the scene serves as a powerful tribute to the LGBTQIA+ movement. The rainbow symbolises the pride movement, and the 'Historic Win' slogan could signify the movie celebrating the decriminalisation of Section 377, as mentioned during courtroom proceedings.

The third layer, more intricate for the filmmaker Jeo Baby, involves his personal journey. Reportedly, Jeo Baby faced controversy during his student days in 2007 for his short film Secret Minds, which explored same-sex relationships and led to his expulsion from college. Fast forward to 2023, and Jeo Baby not only directs a feature-length commercial film on LGBTQIA+ themes but also convinced Malayalam cinema's biggest superstar to produce and portray a homosexual character, challenging societal taboos. Considering the warm reception of Kaathal The Core among audiences, this undeniably marks a historic win for Jeo Baby! What say, readers?

