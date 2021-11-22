There’s just few days left for Kaaval to be released in theatres. Ahead of the film’s grand premiere, the makers have dropped a glimpse of the film. Lead actor Suresh Gopi can be seen turning into a protector of two youngsters. The teaser showcases the 63-year-old actor in an intense avatar and promises an action-packed film. Nithin Renji Panicker’s directorial has elements of family sentiments and we just can’t wait to watch this Malayalam film on the big screens.

Watch The Teaser Of Kaaval Below:

