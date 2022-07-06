The Malayalam movie Kaduva is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, July 7. The makers have announced that the dubbed versions – Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi – will hit the big screens on July 8. Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon. Kaduva: Prithiviraj Sukumaran Finds His Upcoming Film To Be a Refreshing Change.

Kaduva Dubbed Versions Release Date

