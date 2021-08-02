Renowned classical singer, Kalyani Menon passed away on August 2. Reportedly, she died at a private hospital in Chennai due to an age-related illness. For the unware, she began her career in showbiz in the 1970s and has worked with ace musician AR Rahman. Her son is a famous filmmaker down South namely Rajiv Menon. May her soul RIP.

Check It Out:

#RIP #KalyaniMenon, classical singer. My heartfelt condolences to her son @DirRajivMenon and rest of the family. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 2, 2021

