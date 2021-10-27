Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham or KaKaaKa is the upcoming Malayalam film that features Nivin Pauly in the lead. The actors who’d be seen playing key roles are Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Aloshious, Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan and Sudheer Paravoor. The makers have released the teaser of the film and it looks a bit goofy yet entertaining. The teaser doesn’t give much hint about the film’s plot, but highlights every character in this movie. You’d see Nivin and Grace as a married couple who are on a vacation and the tiffs happening between them. Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, this film promises a fun-filled comic ride.

Watch The Teaser Of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Below:

