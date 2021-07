The makers of Kanakam Kamini Kalaham have shared the official teaser of the film. Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Vinay Fort, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Aloshious, Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan, Sudheer Paravoor will be seen essaying key roles in the film.

Check Out The Teaser Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)