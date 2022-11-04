Rishab Shetty is currently enjoying the success of his Kannada film Kantara. The filmmaker shared an adorable family photo that features his wife Pragathi Shetty and their kids, Ranvit and Raadya. The photo has grabbed fans’ attention and many have dropped hearts and many other cute emojis on his post. Kantara Director-Actor Rishab Shetty's Pic With Daughter Raadya Is Too Cute To Be Missed!

Rishab Shetty Family Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)

Fans' Reaction

Rishab Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)