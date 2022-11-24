Kantara plagiarism controversy irked when Indian music company Thaikkudam Bridge last month warned of legal action against the makers of the Kantara for plagiarizing their song, Varaharoopam. Now, Amazon Prime Video has released the film without the song and Thaikkudam Bridge celebrates by saying Justice Prevails. Kantara OTT Debut: Fans Disappointed With New Version of Varaharoopam in Rishab Shetty’s Film; Say It Lacks the Punch of Old Version (View Tweets).

Check Out Thaikkudam Bridge's Tweet Below:

Amazon Prime removed plagiarised version of our song NAVARASAM from KANTARA. Justice Prevails ! https://t.co/szU5UfzGy5 pic.twitter.com/Jz6BUTFQA3 — Thaikkudam Bridge (@thaikudambridge) November 24, 2022

