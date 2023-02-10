Relief for the makers of Kantara as the Supreme Court criticises the condition imposed by Kerala High Court that Kantara movie should not exhibit the 'Varaharoopam' song. It also granted anticipatory bail to producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Rishab Shetty. Thaikkudam bridge lodged the FIR claiming that the song is a copy of their work. Rishab Shetty Announces Kantara’s Prequel as Part One Completes 100 Days!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#BREAKING Supreme Court criticises the condition imposed by Kerala High Court that 'Kantara' movie should not exhibit 'Varaharoopam' song while granting anticipatory bail to producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Rishab Shetty. SC stays the said condition. #Kantara #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/EbtpKbx9QK — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 10, 2023

