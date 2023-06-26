Kantara star Rishab Shetty took to social media and shared a video from his daughter Raadya's ear-piercing ceremony. The traditional event took place at his home in Karnataka. In the clip, the actor could be seen in mundu along with his wife and daughter. Also, the video sees Rishab kissing her little munchkin as she cries during the ear-piercing ritual. Is Urvashi Rautela Starring in Kantara 2? Rishab Shetty Puts an End to This Hot Rumour (Watch Video).

Raadya's Ear-Piercing Ceremony:

ನಾ ಹುಟ್ಟಿ ಬೆಳೆದ ಮನೆ ನನ್ನ ಬಾಲ್ಯದ ನೆನಪುಗಳ ಖಜಾನೆ. ಅದಕ್ಕೀಗ ರಾಧ್ಯಾಳ ಕಿವಿ ಚುಚ್ಚಿಸಿದ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದ ನೆನಪೊಂದು ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಜೊತೆ ಸೇರಿದೆ. The home where I grew up is filled with memories, and now Radhya's ear piercing ceremony added another special moment to it. pic.twitter.com/PnJDtZG4vy — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) June 25, 2023

