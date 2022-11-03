Music composer-singer, Devi Sri Prasad who had released "O Pari" song, his first debut album, a while back is now in legal trouble. As actress Karate Kalyani has filed a complaint against DSP alleging that his song's lyrics are profoundly offensive and hurts religious sentiments. The track has the usage of 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad Has Already Composed 3 Chartbuster Songs for Allu Arjun Starrer.

