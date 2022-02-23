Karthi had made his acting debut with Ameer’s film Paruthiveeran. The award-winning movie featured Karthi in the titular role and his performance was lauded by critics and fans. It has been 15 years since Karthi’s debut in Tamil Cinema and the actor has reminisced his journey in the industry.

Karthi’s Debut Film Paruthiveeran

A big thank you! 15 Golden Years since #Paruthiveeran! pic.twitter.com/FNzinrzZTG — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 23, 2022

