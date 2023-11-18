Karthik Subbaraj recently made headlines for his response to a reporter's insensitive question about actress Nimisha Sajayan. During success meet of Jigarthanda DoubleX, a reporter asked filmmaker Subbaraj, "Though Nimisha Sajayan is not beautiful, she has performed on par with Raghava Lawrence. Why did you choose her for this role?" To which, Karthik was quick to reply and immediately shut down the reporter. "How can you say she's not beautiful?" he asked. "I don't know about your mindset, but you can't say one is not beautiful. I feel your understanding is very wrong," he replied. Check out the viral video below. Jigarthanda DoubleX Review: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah’s Film Receives Mixed Response From the Critics!

Karthik Subbaraj Replies to Reporter's Insensitive Question:

Glad Karthik responded as he did. So often, these remarks get sandwiched between opinions and that makes it awkward for someone to address it, especially when on stage. You can see his smile vanish the moment the remark was made. https://t.co/uTyKHy6AjB — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) November 18, 2023

