Keerthy Suresh is preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, on December 12. A photo of their wedding invitation has taken social media by storm. The beautifully designed invite includes the names of their families and highlights the date of this joyous event. As per reports, the wedding will be held in Goa. The Baby John actor's wedding invitation read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers. We would be grateful if you could shower your blessings upon them as they begin a new chapter of their lives together. With warm regards and lots of love, G Suresh Kumar & Menaka Suresh Kumar Revathy Suresh & Nithin Nair (sic)." Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil To Host Two Wedding Ceremonies on December 12? All You Need To Know About the ‘Baby John’ Actress’ Goa Wedding.

Keerthy Suresh’s Wedding Details Revealed! Invitation Card for December 12 Ceremony Goes Viral

🌟 Wedding bells are ringing! 💒 #KeerthySuresh & #Antony’s love story reaches its beautiful destination on Dec 12th! ❤️ Stay tuned for every enchanting detail! #KeerthyAntonyWedding pic.twitter.com/ySARSVkHBD — KLAPBOARD (@klapboardpost) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)