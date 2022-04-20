Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is roaring at the ticket window. As not just South, the Hindi version of the period actioner is also performing amazing at the box office. As in India, KGF 2 (Hindi) has minted Rs 238.70 crore in total in a span of six days. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth (LatestLY Exclusive).

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office:

#KGF2 is SUPER-STRONG on Day 6... Will cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Wed, Day 7]... AGAIN, THE FASTEST TO HIT ₹ 250 CR... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr. Total: ₹ 238.70 cr. #India biz. #Hindi Version. pic.twitter.com/zSXLjNcsnU — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 20, 2022

