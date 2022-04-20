Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is roaring at the ticket window. As not just South, the Hindi version of the period actioner is also performing amazing at the box office. As in India, KGF 2 (Hindi) has minted Rs 238.70 crore in total in a span of six days. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. KGF Chapter 2 Movie Review: Prashanth Neel Gives Yash’s Rocky Bhai a Massier Swag and Impressive Imagery but Storytelling Still Lacks Depth (LatestLY Exclusive).

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)