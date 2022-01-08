On the occasion of South star, Yash's birthday today (January 7), makers of his upcoming film KGF Chapter 2 dropped an intense-looking poster of the actor. KGF's director Prashanth Neel shared the picture, in which, Yash could be seen in an angry young mode along with 'Danger Ahead' sign with him. Also FYI, the makers have stuck to the movie's old release data i.e April 14, 2022.

Check It Out:

Caution ⚠️ Danger ahead ! Happy Birthday my ROCKY @Thenameisyash. Can't wait for this monster to conquer the world on April 14th, 2022.#KGFChapter2 #KGF2onApr14 #HBDRockingStarYash pic.twitter.com/uIwBZW8j3F — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 8, 2022

