Nora Fatehi is known for her terrific dancing skills and no one can beat her in that department. Talking on the same lines, reportedly, the stunning beauty might be a part of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. That's not it, as the reports also hint that the actress has been roped in by the makers for a dance number which will be a recreated version of Sholay’s classic hit, Mehbooba.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)