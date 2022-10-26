KGF actor Yash has shared pictures of celebrating Deepavali with his family. One would see the Kannada superstar having a great time with his wife kids and wife Radhika Pandit. While sharing the pictures he captioned it as, “Moments that matter the most.. Happy Deepavali from ours to yours.” Yash Enjoys Family Outing With Wife Radhika Pandit, Daughter Arya and Son Yathrav.

Yash With His Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)