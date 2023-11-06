Before the title reveal of KH 234, scheduled on November 6 on 5 pm sharp, the makers have confirmed that Jayam Ravi has been cast in the film, with Kamal Haasan in the leading role. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ravi shared the same poster and wrote, 'From fan boy to co-star... this feels surreal! Excited to start this journey with my Andavar, Kamal Haasan.' Check out the posts below. Dulquer Salmaan in KH 234! DQ Roped In for Kamal Haasan–Mani Ratnam’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Jayam Ravi Onboard For KH 234:

