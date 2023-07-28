First single from King of Kotha titled "Kalapakkaara" is out! The makers today dropped the lyrical clip of the track and it's high on energy and dance. The melody features Dulquer Salmaan in a rugged avatar grooving to the desi tunes alongside Ritika Singh. He definitely owns the show in this number. FYI, the song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Benny Dayal and Jakes Bejoy. King of Kotha Teaser: ‘King’ Dulquer Salmaan Is Here To Save the People of Kotha and This Promo Glimpses His Badass Avatar; Film To Release in August 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch "Kalapakkaara" Song:

