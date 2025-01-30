Rumours are swirling that Salman Khan and Rajinikanth are coming together for Atlee's next film, leaving audiences excited. As per the latest reports, the project, which is the director's sixth film tentatively titled A6, will be an action-packed movie and will feature both actors in lead roles. In an earlier interview during the promotion of Baby John, Atlee spoke about the film and said that it would be the "proudest film of the country". Recent reports also reveal that Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to play the female lead. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the casting update. ‘A6’: Atlee Confirms ‘Bang-On’ Collaboration With Salman Khan for His Sixth Directorial Venture, Says ‘It Will Be the Proudest Film for Our Country’ (Watch Video).

