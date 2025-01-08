Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have reportedly bought a luxurious apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, for INR 44.52 crore. The property, located on the seventh floor of an under-construction building, is expected to be completed by May 31, 2025, as per MahaRERA. Spanning 5,112 square feet, the apartment includes four car parking spaces and is priced at over INR 87,000 per square foot. It was registered on December 3, 2024, with Varun paying INR 2.67 crore as stamp duty. However, the Baby John actor has not yet made an official statement about the purchase. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Buy Luxury Apartment in Mumbai’s Worli Worth Rs 58.66 Crore – Reports.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal’s New Property in Mumbai

