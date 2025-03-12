Varun Chakaravarthy shared an edited video of him in scenes from the movie 'Baby John', a movie where Varun Dhawan is the main star, in a light-hearted reaction to the actor doing a similar thing for him earlier. It all started with fans confusing Varun Chakaravarthy with Varun Dhawan and praising the Bollywood actor instead when the mystery spinner had dismissed Travis Head in the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Varun Dhawan had jokingly shared a face-swap video of him bowling in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Indian spinner has now come up with an edited video of his own. Taking to Instagram, he shared the face-swap video of him in 'Baby John' movie scenes and while tagging Varun Dhawan wrote, It's my turn now!! Watch my movie Baby john. What say bhaiya." Varun Dhawan reacted to the post, commenting, "Bhaiya aap saach mein mystery ho. hahah im shook." Varun Dhawan Swaps Faces With Varun Chakaravarthy! Bollywood Actor Shares Edited Video of Him Bowling in IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (See Post).

Varun Chakaravarthy Shares Edited Video of Him in Baby John Movie

Varun Dhawan's Reaction

