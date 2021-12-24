KS Sethumadhavan was popularly known for helming Malayalam films. The ace filmmaker and screenwriter was also known for directing movies in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The legend, who was a recipient of 10 National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards breathed his last on December 24. Aged 90, he reportedly passed away due to age-related ailments at his residence in Chennai. Sethumadhavan has directed more than 60 movies. Some of his popular works include Odayil Ninnu, Yakshi, Achanum Bappayum, Panitheeratha Veedu, Punarjanmam among others.

KS Sethumadhavan Passes Away

The legendary multi lingual director KS Sethumadhavan (90) passed away today. KS was one of finest directors of 60’s & 70’s, made memorable Malayalam films (Adimakal, Vazhve Maayam & 62 other films). He introduced @ikamalhaasan & @TheSureshGopi as child artist.#OmShanti pic.twitter.com/Wx8yfh70Z2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 24, 2021

