Re-releasing famous films has become a trend these days, and joining the bandwagon is none other than 2001's South movie Kushi. Starring Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla in main roles, the movie was a major commercial success. The re-released version will be in 4K and hits the screens on December 31.

Kushi to Re-release:

