In an exciting development for fans, beloved actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are reuniting on the silver screen for the second time in the upcoming movie Kushi. The Kushi musical concert recently held a surprise that stole the spotlight - a live romantic performance by the lead duo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. Renowned in the Telugu film industry, their remarkable onscreen chemistry has already ignited social media. Center stage, they enthralled the audience with a captivating rendition of the adored Kushi title track. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 (View New Poster).