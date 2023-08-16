In an exciting development for fans, beloved actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are reuniting on the silver screen for the second time in the upcoming movie Kushi. The Kushi musical concert recently held a surprise that stole the spotlight - a live romantic performance by the lead duo, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. Renowned in the Telugu film industry, their remarkable onscreen chemistry has already ignited social media. Center stage, they enthralled the audience with a captivating rendition of the adored Kushi title track. Kushi Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reel Love Story To Hit the Big Screens on September 1 (View New Poster).
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)