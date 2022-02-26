Manju Warrier took to Instagram and shared a new exciting poster of Lalitham Sundaram and revealed that the film will release in OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar soon. The release date of the Malayalam family drama hasn't been revealed yet. While sharing the poster she wrote, "This is special to me on many levels. It's the directorial debut of my brother @madhuwariar. And I'm so excited about coming together on-screen with one of my most favourite actors, my dearest Bijuettan @bijumenonofficial!!!"

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)